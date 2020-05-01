Freeman, Richard Bruce Passed away quietly on April 26, at the age of 89 in Niagara Falls, Ontario. Richard (Bud) was predeceased by wife Margaret. Loving father of Linda Byl (Richard) and Susanne Disley (Ken). Proud grandfather of Michael, Tammy, Amanda, Tim, Ben, Dustin, Sarah, Gordie, Doug and Becca. Survived by great-grandchildren Odin, Kennedy, Naomi, Heidi, Iva, Quinn, Olivia, Violet, and Gavin. There will be a private funeral, and a Celebration of Life when we are all able to be together again. Bud was kind, loving and generous, slow to anger and quick to forgive. We will miss you. Donations to The Canadian Wildlife Fund.



