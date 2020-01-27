|
(Long- Haul Truck Driver with a lot of miles on him) Peacefully, at Niagara Health Greater Niagara Site on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the age of 76. Daddy-o to Shelley (Darryl) Goldhawk, Ritchie (Karla) Manette and Melissa (Jase) Dupuis. Richard will be missed by his grandchildren: Amber, Cameron, Ethin, Jacob, Amelie, Joshua and Jack, and his great-grandchildren Kale, Parker and Mason. Lovingly remembered by companion Karen Hayman and lifelong friend Al Blaik. A toast to the celebration of Richard's life will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Maple Leaf Tavern 5831 Ferry Street Niagara Falls, from 4-7 P.M. If desired, donations to Diabetes Canada may be made through Bocchinfuso Funeral Home, and on-line condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 27, 2020