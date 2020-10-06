Of Port Colborne passed away at the Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the age of 67 years. Loving son of the late William and Doris Jennings, dear brother of Doris (the late Dan) Coxon, Adeline (Robert) Benner, Faye (Victor) Shibley, Bill (Tracy) Jennings, Joan (the late Roy) Schooley, James (Gail) Jennings, Betty (Ted) Molenaar, Shirley (the late John) Swartz, Debbie (Wayne) Benner, Rose (the late Gord) Fox and Fred (Shauna) Jennings. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the many people who cared for Richard during his lifetime. The Jennings family will receive visitors at the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. To RSVP a visitation time, please click on the RSVP Visitation tab on Richard's condolence page or call the funeral home at 905-834-4833 for assistance between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, visitation and funeral attendance is limited to 30% building capacity, face masks must be worn, and social distancing must be maintained. A private family service will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in the Davidson Chapel at 11:00 a.m. To view the funeral service, click on Funeral Webcast tab on Richard's condolence page. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Parkinson Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society
