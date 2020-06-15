Richard Earl HEARNS
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Richard on June 12, 2020, at the age of 51, after a long battle with cancer. Loving husband to Margie (nee Brousseau) and son of Albert and Clara. He leaves behind his children Kristie (Houston), Tyson, Alicia, Carly, his grandchildren; Maddyx, Scotty, Emerson, Spencer, his siblings; Chris (Johanne), Tina, Melissa, and his many nieces and nephews. He was known for his dedication to his family, his bravery, and his sarcastic humour. Richard will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133) has been entrusted with arrangements. Cremation will take place as per his request. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared to Richard's tribute page at EssentialsNiagara.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 15, 2020.
