Passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Maple Park Lodge in Fort Erie in his 79th year. Father of Rick Sider, Lisa Sherk and Troy (Natalie) Sider. Grandfather of Jordan (Melissa), Jacob (Dawna), Tyson, Isaac (Maddison), Bailey, Maggie, Tessa and Abbey. Great-grandfather to Cailee, Audrey, Isla and Beau. Brother-in-law of David Sorge. Richard was predeceased by his parents Clifford and Mabel Sider (Lambert) and sister Gail Sorge. Richard served as Alderman for the Township of Wainfleet for two terms. As an avid historian, he was a long time member with the Wainfleet Historical Society. Richard was a member of the B.I.C. Church Community. A special Thank You to the staff at both Crescent Park Lodge and Maple Park Lodge for their care and compassion for Richard during his time there. A private family service will be held at a later date. In memory of Richard, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated by his family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Minor Funeral Home, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 2, 2020.