Richard Edwin Davies
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June 24 1959 - May 19 2020 Ricky passed away suddenly on Tuesday May 19 2020 in his 61st year. Dear father of Miranda Schneider (Paul) and Ricky Davies Jr. Beloved son of Roberta (Dimond) Davies, Brother of Sharon McQuiggin (Dave), Diane Martineau (Denis), Sandra LeCompte (Rick), Dear Nephew of Walter Dimond. Grampa of Sierra, Ryan, Joey, Zack, Max & Lilly. Uncle of Kelly, Danny (Kim), Lisa (Tim), Craig (Yee), Ryan (Olivia), Chelsea (James). Great Uncle of Madelyn, Hannah and Talia. Predeceased by his father Milton Davies (2001). Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Ricky found pleasure in remote control race cars and woodworking. In his younger days he loved dancing. His specialty was the song Kung Fu Fighting, including an epic display of the splits. He loved the band Kiss, singer Bob Seger and having dance parties to Seger's music with his children. During his lifetime, he had many struggles. He was often "Running Against the Wind". The Wind has Stopped, the Sun is Shining and he has found his Peace. A private family service and celebration of Richard's life will take place at a dater date. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Diabetes Association in memory of Ricky would be appreciated by the family. For online condolences and donations, please visit jjpatterson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved