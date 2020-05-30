June 24 1959 - May 19 2020 Ricky passed away suddenly on Tuesday May 19 2020 in his 61st year. Dear father of Miranda Schneider (Paul) and Ricky Davies Jr. Beloved son of Roberta (Dimond) Davies, Brother of Sharon McQuiggin (Dave), Diane Martineau (Denis), Sandra LeCompte (Rick), Dear Nephew of Walter Dimond. Grampa of Sierra, Ryan, Joey, Zack, Max & Lilly. Uncle of Kelly, Danny (Kim), Lisa (Tim), Craig (Yee), Ryan (Olivia), Chelsea (James). Great Uncle of Madelyn, Hannah and Talia. Predeceased by his father Milton Davies (2001). Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Ricky found pleasure in remote control race cars and woodworking. In his younger days he loved dancing. His specialty was the song Kung Fu Fighting, including an epic display of the splits. He loved the band Kiss, singer Bob Seger and having dance parties to Seger's music with his children. During his lifetime, he had many struggles. He was often "Running Against the Wind". The Wind has Stopped, the Sun is Shining and he has found his Peace. A private family service and celebration of Richard's life will take place at a dater date. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Diabetes Association in memory of Ricky would be appreciated by the family. For online condolences and donations, please visit jjpatterson.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 30, 2020.