Richard "Grandpa" passed away peacefully and on his terms on March 18, 2020 with the assistance of the M.A.I.D program surrounded by his grandchildren, children and friends. Rick is survived by the love of his life Frances Hatton (nee Fox), his daughter Christine (Hatton) Keith, his son Kevin Keith, his much loved grandchildren Kevin Richard Keith, Kennedy Frances Keith, Carter Richard Keith and his sister Cheryl Hatton. Rick retired from a career at Atlas and could often be found working on his hotrods, at the car shows or cruises and spending time with his family. Cremation has occurred and family services will occur at a later date. At Rick's request donations can be directed to his family to be held in trust for the care of his grandson Carter. Welland Funeral Home 827 East Main is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 28, 2020