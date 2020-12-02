suddenly and peacefully passed away at home on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the age of 61. Beloved husband of Liesa (Lee). Dear father of Peter (Christina), James (Rachel) and Eric. Step-father of Shannon (Marcel Basque) and Cody Truax. Proud Papa of Hailey and Steven, Trey and Ava, Landon and Brooke, and Lillian. Brother of Kevin Lancaster and Allan Waxman. Rick was a Veteran of the Canadian Army for 22 years. He was also proud President of The Acquitted Motorcycle Club of Ontario and Alberta. Rick loved riding his Harley alongside his wife Lee, spending time with his club and he also enjoyed Karate very much. He will be missed deeply by everyone who knew him and his contagious smile and laugh. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME, 905-892-1699. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation or your Local Royal Canadian Legion - Last Post Fund (Veteran's Families). Please share your condolences, photos and memories at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca