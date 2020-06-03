It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Butch, who left us suddenly and unexpectedly on May 31, 2020, in St. Catharines, Ontario at the age of 73. Butch is survived by his loving wife, Rose (nee Braciszewicz); adoring children, Kevin, Jennifer (Yanick); brothers, Len (Diane), Jim (Ali); many cousins and all of his nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. Butch was born on March 12, 1947 in St. Catharines to his parents John and Pauline Marino. He married the love of his life, Rose in 1972, and continued to make St. Catharines his home. He was a passionate teacher and later principal in the District School Board of Niagara, where he greatly enjoyed a long and rewarding career teaching and mentoring his many students through his sense of humour and compassion. Butch loved playing golf at his home course of Twenty Valley, always looked forward to great nights of poker with the boys, and afternoons of curling at the St. Catharines Curling Club. As a music lover, Butch was often found strumming his guitar, playing the accordion, and finding time to play with his fellow music-lovers for friends and family. Butch also loved watching his Leafs and Blue Jays from his recliner. He was a true family man and his love for life, his wife and his kids will be missed and cherished forever. A celebration of life will take place at a later date when Public Health guidelines permit us to properly share the great memories with the many who will undoubtedly miss him. The family would like to express their heartfelt thank you to the first responders and to the Niagara Health St. Catharines hospital staff for their efforts and compassion. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you hug your family today. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 3, 2020.