Richard Joseph LEWCZYNSKI
Peacefully, at NHS-St. Catharines Site on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 88 years of age. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by Funeral Mass at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Cathedral of St. Catherine of Alexandria, 3 Lyman Street, St. Catharines. Social distancing protocols will be in place; please bring your own mask. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 16, 2020.
