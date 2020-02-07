Home

After a hard fought struggle we are heartbroken to announce that Dick has finally relaxed into a peaceful, eternal sleep. Dick passed on February 4th at Hamilton General Hospital in his 79th year. Left behind to celebrate his life are his loving wife Tena VanderKooy Schuyler, his son Greg (Renee) Schuyler, daughter Candee (Jeff) Schuyler, Step daughter Michele Postma Perry (Todd), Step son Tony Postma and grandchildren Skylee, Starlee, Sonny and Shaylee O'Brien, Cole and Eric Perry and Wesley, Owen and Madelyn Postma. Papa adored his grandchildren who were the bright lights in his life. And lets not forget his best four-legged friends Casper, and Harry, his big lap dog. Dick was a Captain of the Maid of the Mist for 33 years. He loved the Leafs and Blue Jays. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 9th from 1-4 pm at Hetherington and Deans Funeral Chapel, 5176 Victoria Avenue, Niagara Falls. Memorial Service will be held on Monday, February 10th at 11 a.m. at Faith Fellowship, 4878 Jepson Street, Niagara Falls. A private family internment will take place prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Mark Preece House or Ronald MacDonald House would be appreciated. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 7, 2020
