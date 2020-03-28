|
|
Peacefully at the St. Catharines General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, Dick passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in his 95th year. Richard is the beloved husband of the late Norma (2015) of 67 years. Loving father of Rick (Terry), Nancy (Michael) Maney and Susan Carroll. Special and cherished Poppy of Allison (Matt). Dear brother of late Marion (late Murray) Wyant, late James (Mary) and Philip (Jacqueline) and brother-in-law of late Joyce (Bruce) Milligan, Shirley (Bob) Neelin, late Karen (Alan) Otterdahl, John (Gerrie) Augerman, late Patty (Brian) Walker and Brian (Suzanne) Augerman. Richard will be missed by his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Dick enjoyed his work both at Conroy's, and Grimsby Stove Company until his retirement in 1990. His many hobbies included fishing, drawing, painting WWII fighter planes, playing piano by ear, crosswords and sun bathing. Dick was devoted to his children and granddaughter and especially his wife Norma. Every time you get a chance to have Captain Morgan Dark Rum, raise your glass in memory of Dick. In accordance with Dick's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Dick's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted with the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be given to the Walker Family Cancer Centre. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 28, 2020