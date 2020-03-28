Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard CARROLL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Louis CARROLL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Louis CARROLL Obituary
Peacefully at the St. Catharines General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, Dick passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in his 95th year. Richard is the beloved husband of the late Norma (2015) of 67 years. Loving father of Rick (Terry), Nancy (Michael) Maney and Susan Carroll. Special and cherished Poppy of Allison (Matt). Dear brother of late Marion (late Murray) Wyant, late James (Mary) and Philip (Jacqueline) and brother-in-law of late Joyce (Bruce) Milligan, Shirley (Bob) Neelin, late Karen (Alan) Otterdahl, John (Gerrie) Augerman, late Patty (Brian) Walker and Brian (Suzanne) Augerman. Richard will be missed by his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Dick enjoyed his work both at Conroy's, and Grimsby Stove Company until his retirement in 1990. His many hobbies included fishing, drawing, painting WWII fighter planes, playing piano by ear, crosswords and sun bathing. Dick was devoted to his children and granddaughter and especially his wife Norma. Every time you get a chance to have Captain Morgan Dark Rum, raise your glass in memory of Dick. In accordance with Dick's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Dick's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted with the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be given to the Walker Family Cancer Centre. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -