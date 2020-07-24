Born in Rexton, New Brunswick (member of the IOOF, Union Lodge #16 for over 50 years) - Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the age of 80. Loving and dedicated husband of May for 58 years. Dad and Pops to Marty (Sandra) and Jason (Peggy). Papa to Martin, Mitchell, Kyle and Sophie. Richard will be lovingly missed by his siblings, Shirley Anne (Allan), Mary-Lou (Walter), Jim, Jack (Sylvia), the late George, Bill (Rose), Mike (Marilyn) and Mark (Rowena). Uncle Richard will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. Richard enjoyed sailing, bowling, golfing, back-country camping and was an avid gardener. He will be missed for his sarcastic sense of humor and wit. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Camp Trillium or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.Bocchinfusofh.com