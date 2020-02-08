|
|
The family of the late Richard Newton wish to thank all our relatives, friends, neighbours, clients and work associates for their many acts of kindness, food/fruit baskets, words of comfort, messages of sympathy, meals, flowers and for the many memorial donations in Richard's honour. We want to express special appreciation to Rev. Terry Holub for is words of comfort and service, Patterson Funeral Home especially Ruth-Ann and Ed for their guidance, Al Teeter and Doug Aitchison for their eulogies. We would also like to thank the Walker Family Cancer Centre, Para Medic Staff, LHIN and the Palliative Care Clinic, Dr. Lee, Dr. Conen and Dr. Velji for the exceptional care and compassion shown to Richard. Sincerely The Newton Family
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 8, 2020