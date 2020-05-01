Rich was born in Hamilton, ON, the middle of five sons of Howard and Sarah Pierson. Predeceased by his parents and brothers Allan (Lee) and Robert. Rich is survived by Jo-Anne (Prychitka), his wife of 54 years, whom he met at the University of Waterloo. He will be also greatly missed by children Beth (Rob Chadwick) and Michael (Suzan Fraser), and his adored grandchildren Claire, Hannah, Molly, Emma, Lizzie, and William. He also leaves behind his brothers Donald (Kathy) and Douglas (Marty Hatfield), brothers-in-law Bill Prychitka (Kathy Lazarovits) and Tom Prychitka (Janine), and many nieces and nephews. Rich spent his entire teaching career with the Waterloo County School Board, teaching science and coaching football and basketball at KCI, Bluevale, and Cameron Heights. After his retirement in 2000, he and Jo-Anne moved to Port Elgin. Rich and Jo-Anne made the most of retirement, traveling the world, including two safaris in Africa, and many wine tours with good friends. He was an exceptionally skilled gardener and every spring seemed to bring a new flower bed or bird house to his beloved property. Rich also became an accomplished equestrian (sort of!) and enjoyed many hours at the barn with the ever-patient, Te-Man. Rich spent several years volunteering at a therapeutic riding facility, and at the Grey Bruce Animal Shelter. Most of all, he loved his family, taking any opportunity to brag about his grandchildren's accomplishments. Rich also loved being a dog's best friend to Daisy. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Saugeen Memorial Hospital Foundation. Please remember Rich by planting a tree, sharing a joke, and enjoying a glass of wine.



