August 2, 1952 - October 25, 2020 'A life well lived.' It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our father, Rick Lavery on Sunday, October 25, 2020 after a yearlong courageous battle with cancer. He passed away peacefully at home in Ridgeway surrounded by family. Dad was known by many as 'Mr. Outstanding' - Outstanding was a word he used often to explain how he was feeling. He felt by using that word he could inspire others to believe they were outstanding too. Dad's two biggest passions in life were travelling and running. He found joy in taking our family on vacations to run marathons around the world. He inspired us to get into running and it became quite the family affair. We will continue to run every mile for him. His love for travelling brought him to Air Canada where he worked for 47 years. Over the last couple months his colleagues have given him and our family an overwhelming amount of support. He will be greatly missed by all of them at Toronto Pearson Airport. Dad was a devoted husband, father and friend. He will be remembered by others for his calm demeanor, his positive outlook and his quick wit. He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Sheila; cherished children, Jeff (Neiko), Brianne (Shane) and Lauren (Chris); and his beautiful grandchildren, Ellie and Mya. He will be missed by his sister, Patti and brother, Brian (Marjorie). He was predeceased by his parents, John Paul and Lucille (Couture) and his brother-in-law, Joe (Rocha). Dad will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. We would like to send our sincere thanks to Dr. Scher and his nurse, Dyanne for the amazing in-home care he received. There will not be a service as those were dad's wishes. In lieu of flowers, our family suggests a small donation to dad's favourite charity, the Terry Fox Foundation in his name. Other ways to honour him include parking in the farthest parking spot; going out for a run, walk or hike; or spending quality time with family and friends and making a toast to him. That is what dad would wish.



