1/1
Richard RANDALL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suddenly at the NHS-Welland Site, on Friday, August 14, 2020 in his 89th year. Beloved husband and best friend of Anne (nee Rigan) for over 67 years. Much loved Dad of Lynanne Brousseau (Mark), Shelley (Yves Bond). Cherished Grandpa of Dash (Aly), Zachary (Laura), Devon Perrotta (Dave) and Jessica Theiler (Josef). Adoring great-grandpa of eight. Dick served just over 5 years in the Royal Canadian Navy in Halifax, Dick was a 32 nd degree Mason, along with being 'Pepe the Clown' with the Shriners Club. The family would like to express their appreciation to the Welland hospital emergency staff for their excellent care. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the family has requested a Private family services on Thursday, August 20, 2020. For those who are invited, face masks are required to be worn. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME, 905.892.1699. Please share your valued memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved