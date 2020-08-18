Richard RANDALL

Suddenly at the NHS-Welland Site, on Friday, August 14, 2020 in his 89th year. Beloved husband and best friend of Anne (nee Rigan) for over 67 years. Much loved Dad of Lynanne Brousseau (Mark), Shelley (Yves Bond). Cherished Grandpa of Dash (Aly), Zachary (Laura), Devon Perrotta (Dave) and Jessica Theiler (Josef). Adoring great-grandpa of eight. Dick served just over 5 years in the Royal Canadian Navy in Halifax, Dick was a 32 nd degree Mason, along with being 'Pepe the Clown' with the Shriners Club. The family would like to express their appreciation to the Welland hospital emergency staff for their excellent care. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the family has requested a Private family services on Thursday, August 20, 2020. For those who are invited, face masks are required to be worn. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME, 905.892.1699. Please share your valued memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
