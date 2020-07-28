1/1
Richard V. Evans
1935-04-30 - 2020-07-22
{ "" }
Richard (Dick) Victor Evans passed away peacefully in his 86th year at the Hospice Niagara on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Predeceased by his parents Albert and Dorothy (nee Halden), his brother Dennis, his sisters Gail and Tracey. Survived by his loving wife of 65 years Mary Wynne (nee Mallabar), sons Brett (Cindy), Chris (Kathy), Derrick (Trina). Grandchildren Andrew (Francine), Alex (Miranda), Mary Kate (John), Candace (Ted), Step Grandchildren Dan (Rylee) and Jane. Great grandson John Christopher and step great grandchildren Serenity, Nataley and Liam, his sister Dawne, brother in law Thom (Darlene) and many nephews and nieces. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Our deepest gratitude to the caregivers of Hospice Niagara for their dedication and care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice Niagara or the Canadian Cancer Society. Cremation has taken place. Interment will follow at a later date.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
