It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Richard Vince Vocal age 61, otherwise known as Big Rick, he passed away quickly on March 21, 2020. He is survived by his fiancé Catherine Zalwasky, his daughter Melissa Vocal and son Christopher Vocal, four grandchildren Tyler Vocal, Meaghan LeBlanc, Logan LeBlanc and Mackenna LeBlanc. He is also survived by his brother Larry Vocal (Gisele), Sisters Sylvie Vocal and Linda Vocal as well as many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Ovila and Simone Vocal. Richard started his career at Atlas Steel and spent more than three decades as a respected employee of General Motors. He was a true family man who would do anything for anyone, he always had your back. He enjoyed sports all throughout his life, especially Sunday football games where he was known as Forgetful Father Football. He enjoyed spending his time playing golf and socializing while supporting local busineses. Richard has touched many lives throughout his life, he was an angel who walked among us. Leaving many memories with his loved ones, he is irreplaceable and will be deeply missed. Known by all, loved by many, forgotten by no one. Richard's life suddenly came to an end, but the love we have for him will never fade. Due to unforeseen circumstances out of our control, cremation has taken place and a service will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy donations to the Welland and District SPCA would be greatly appricated by the family. Donations may be made through the Welland Funeral Home Website
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 26, 2020