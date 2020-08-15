1/1
Richard Young
Richard (Rick) James Young unexpectedly passed on the morning of August 11, 2020. He is survived by his daughter Anne Young Luchyshyn and son David Young (Shawn), his two granddaughters Torri (Ryan) and Kelsey (Andrew), and his two sisters Patricia Edgar and Margaret McKenzie (Alistair). He is predeceased by his brother Lawrence Young (Betsy) and his lovely, beautiful wife Dora. He will be missed by his many friends from the various nature clubs in the Niagara Region. They were as important to him as family. We would like to extend our deepest heartfelt thanks to the good samaritan who called emergency services and to the first responders for their heroic efforts. The compassionate care and concern expressed by the Welland Hospital staff members is greatly appreciated. He was an avid birder, naturalist, and photographer; truly one of nature's great ambassadors. Cremation has taken place and there will be a private family gathering.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 15, 2020.
