Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davidson Funeral Homes, Port Colborne Chapel
135 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-4833
Resources
More Obituaries for Rick SMYTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rick SMYTH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rick SMYTH Obituary
Rick of Welland passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the age of 67 years. Loving husband of Debbie, dear father of Shawn (Laura), brother of Cindy (Ron) Molenaar, uncle of Michael and Cody, son-in-law of Beatrice Sloat, brother-in-law of David Sloat. He was predeceased by his parents Albert and Erma Smyth and his father-in-law Alfred Sloat and sister-in-law Sandra Sloat. By Rick's request, there will be no visitation or service and cremation has taken place. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to a . Arrangements entrusted to DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -