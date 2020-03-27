|
Rick of Welland passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the age of 67 years. Loving husband of Debbie, dear father of Shawn (Laura), brother of Cindy (Ron) Molenaar, uncle of Michael and Cody, son-in-law of Beatrice Sloat, brother-in-law of David Sloat. He was predeceased by his parents Albert and Erma Smyth and his father-in-law Alfred Sloat and sister-in-law Sandra Sloat. By Rick's request, there will be no visitation or service and cremation has taken place. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to a . Arrangements entrusted to DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 27, 2020