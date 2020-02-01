|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Rick on January 30th 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer just following his 70th birthday. Beloved husband and best friend for 47 years to Anne-Marie. Devoted Papa to Mindy (Mariusz) Chmielewski. Rick just recently received the title of Pépé to his new grandchildren Genevieve and Justin. He will be missed by his family members, extended family members and friends. Predeceased by his parents Donald and Anne and brother Gary. The family wishes to thank all the Staff at Hospice Niagara for the kindness and compassion that they showed to Rick in his short stay. In accordance to Rick's wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation will take place at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at The Cathedral of St. Catherine of Alexandria, 3 Lyman St., St. Catharines on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will follow Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Niagara or The Walker Family Cancer Centre. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 1, 2020