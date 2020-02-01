Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
The Cathedral of St. Catherine of Alexandria
3 Lyman St.
St. Catharines, ON
Resources
More Obituaries for Rick WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rick WHITE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rick WHITE Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Rick on January 30th 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer just following his 70th birthday. Beloved husband and best friend for 47 years to Anne-Marie. Devoted Papa to Mindy (Mariusz) Chmielewski. Rick just recently received the title of Pépé to his new grandchildren Genevieve and Justin. He will be missed by his family members, extended family members and friends. Predeceased by his parents Donald and Anne and brother Gary. The family wishes to thank all the Staff at Hospice Niagara for the kindness and compassion that they showed to Rick in his short stay. In accordance to Rick's wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation will take place at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at The Cathedral of St. Catherine of Alexandria, 3 Lyman St., St. Catharines on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will follow Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Niagara or The Walker Family Cancer Centre. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -