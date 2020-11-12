Of St. Catharines Ontario, passed away on Monday November 9, 2020, in his 93rd year at the Niagara Health System - St. Catharines hospital. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 62 years, Dora Bot and by his little angel Maria. Loving father of Lily Bot (Alessandro Tambè) and Noris (Lynne) Bot. Nonno will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Tatiana Tambè (Christian Buffa), Eliana Tambè (Michelangelo Ravaro), Genziana Tambè (Andrea Brustia), Lauren Clarke (Alan), Emily Bot (Peter Markes) and Christopher Bot. He was the dear brother of the late Erlina and Wilma and dear brother-in-law of Bruna and the late Fernando Candido, Carla and the late Mario DaDalt, Riccardo and Gabriela Tesolin and the late Enzo and Joyce Tesolin. Bisnonno will also be sadly missed by his great grandchildren, Alessandro, Elliott, Amelia and Serena. The many nieces, nephews and cousins will also miss the very kind and generous "Zio Rinaldo". Rinaldo was born in Azzano Decimo, Italy to Giuseppina and Emilio Bot on October 21, 1927. He married Dora in 1950 and they immediately immigrated to Canada. He worked as a stone mason for Romanin Masonry and Cecchini Masonry for 40 years and was very proud of the various buildings that he helped to construct. He loved to tinker and could repair anything he set his mind to. A private Liturgy outside of Mass will be held Saturday, November 14 at 12:00 noon in the chapel at BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME. Due to physical attendance restrictions please refrain from joining us in person, but please join the service via YouTube. Details and a link are available at www.bocchinfusofh.com
A get together to celebrate Rinaldo's life will be scheduled at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation or the charity of your choice
. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Doctor Sangha and the staff of St. Catharines Hospital for their special attention and to Doctor Malaguti for her care over the years. On-line condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com