Passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side at Hospice Niagara on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in her 79th year. Beloved wife of 57 years to Robert. Loving mother of Darren (Adrienne) and Rick (Kelly). Cherished grandmother of Josh, Ashley, Andrew (Braedi), Alyssa and great grandmother of Kiera. Dear sister of Allan Coons (Fran) and Pat Gasiorek (Ed) and sister-in-law Bev Coons. Predeceased by her brother Roy Coons. Rita worked as a crossing guard for over 30 years at Lloyd Rice School in Welland. She was a devoted member of Holy Trinity Anglican Chuch in Fonthill and will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Thank family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff a Hospice Niagara for care and compassion. The memorial service to honour the life of Rita will be announced on a later date. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to Hospice Niagara, 2-403 Ontario Street, St. Catharines, ON L2N1L5, 905-984-8766. Online condolences may be shared at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 24, 2020