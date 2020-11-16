Passed away peacefully on November 13 2020 at the age of 91. Dear mother of Maria Rosenkranz and Michael (Tracey) Frena. Nonna to Eric, Nicole, Kara, Alex Rosenkranz, and Michael, Rachel, Joshua Frena. Predeceased by son Frankie, and brother Carl. Sister-in-law to Gemma Colcuc, loving aunt to Donald (Wendy) Colcuc, Valerie (Michael) Soble, Howard (Miranda) Colcuc. Loving great-aunt to Benjamin, Daniel, Julia, Emma Colcuc, Nicolas, Ryan, Chris Soble, Jonathan and Mariska Colcuc. Will be lovingly remembered by family and friends in Niagara, Italy and Germany. Rita was born May 25, 1929 in Ortesei, Italy and immigrated to Canada in 1962, settling in Niagara-on-the-Lake. She was an accomplished Tailor working many seasons at the Shaw Festival. She enjoyed living at Pleasant Manor in Creekview Apartments and Arbourview Wellness Suites. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Pleasant Manor for the wonderful care. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. in Niagara Falls. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required and entrance will adhere to provincial physical distancing policies. A private service will be held and internment at St. Vincent De Paul cemetery in Niagara-on- the-lake. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Association for Community Living.