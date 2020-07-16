1/1
Rita LONGVAL
Passed away suddenly on July 13, 2020 at her residence in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Longval - 1997. Loving mother of Dennis (Sherry), Jean-Guy (Anne), Diane Roy, Agnes Pruyn (Joe), Lucille Lopeke (Ed), Ginette Charlton (Jim) and Doreen Becker (Mark). She will be sadly missed by her 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Rita was a determined hard worker not only in her variety of jobs, but most importantly for her family. She was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 4 Welland, and she will be missed by all who knew her. Arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. There will be a private family funeral service. Burial will follow at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens, Fonthill. To view the funeral service, a link will be made available on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Please go to YouTube, type into the YouTube search bar - Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Port Colborne Rita Longval Funeral Service - where you will be able to view the service. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
