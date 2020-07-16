Passed away suddenly on July 13, 2020 at her residence in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Longval - 1997. Loving mother of Dennis (Sherry), Jean-Guy (Anne), Diane Roy, Agnes Pruyn (Joe), Lucille Lopeke (Ed), Ginette Charlton (Jim) and Doreen Becker (Mark). She will be sadly missed by her 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Rita was a determined hard worker not only in her variety of jobs, but most importantly for her family. She was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 4 Welland, and she will be missed by all who knew her. Arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. There will be a private family funeral service. Burial will follow at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens, Fonthill. To view the funeral service, a link will be made available on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Please go to YouTube, type into the YouTube search bar - Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Port Colborne Rita Longval Funeral Service - where you will be able to view the service. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca