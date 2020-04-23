|
|
It's with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Rita Bouvier, of Welland in her 56th year on April 20, 2020 in St. Catharines. Beloved Mommy to April (Aaron), Brandy-lee (Morris) and Rita (Sherwin). Loving wife of Jim. Loving Mémère to Autumn, Aurora, Joshua, Dustin, Èvens, Anna, Éden, Amarah and Jonah. Predeceased by her parents Romeo Bouvier and Hermeline Bouvier. Sister of Paulette (Chantal), Peter (Chuck) and Mike (Cindy). Auntie Rita will also be missed by her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to the BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME, 2 Regent Street, Thorold. If desired, memorial donations to Muscular Dystrophy Canada would be appreciated. On-line condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 23, 2020