Rita Marie Grehan (nee Guirey) October 16, 1929-May 19, 2020 Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in her 91st year. Loving wife to Dr. John Grehan (2007) for 52 years. Devoted mother to Frances Walsh (Casey), Dermot (Deanna), Eileen Freel (Brian) and Patrick (Deborah). Cherished Nana to Keith, Maureen (Tyler), Julie (Kyle), Shea, Leah, Dillon and Claire. Great-Nana to Sydney, Will and Eoin Tennessee. Rita worked most of her life, side by side with her husband as an RN. She enjoyed traveling and swimming, in her later years she developed a love for baseball and hockey. She was an avid murder mystery novel reader. Despite health issues in the last few years, she maintained her keen sense of humor. Family extends their deepest gratitude to the caring staff at Linhaven long term care home. Funeral service will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 20, 2020.
