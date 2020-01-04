Home

Robert Alan P. Eng. "Bob" Briant

Peacefully with his family by his side, Bob passed away at Oakwood Park Lodge, on Friday, December 13, 2019, at the age of 79. Forever missed by his loving wife, Kathleen "Kathy", and by his daughter, Andrea (Martin) Carver. Special and adventurous Grampa of Terrin Johnson (Carley), Evangeline and Kamryn Carver. Dear brother of Gloria Briant, of Winnipeg. Bob was also survived by his sisters-in-law, Nell Sawula of Whitby, Marion (Alex) Kimberley of Saskatoon, Sk., brother-in-law Bill Barbazuk, of N.Vancouver, B.C., Uncle Ed (Juliene) Unger of Creston, B.C., and by his nieces, nephews and friends; especially Bill (Stephanie) Seick and Larry (Barb) Reece. He was predeceased by his parents, Tina and George (Eva) Briant, sister Rosemary Thurston, of Scarborough, and brother-in-law Orest Sawula. Bob was a member of the Niagara Falls Nature Club. He loved going on nature outings and walks, which was some of his favourite moments that he would share with his grandchildren and friends. Bob was also an avid reader and enjoyed spending time on the greens golfing. In accordance with Bob's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements are entrusted with Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133). An interment will be held at a later date. Memorial donations given to the Alzheimer Society or to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, would be greatly appreciated by Bob's family. Online condolences may be made on Bob's tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com
