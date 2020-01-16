|
|
Passed away on January 11, 2020, now in his Heavenly home after a short battle with cancer. Bob is survived by his wife Barb (Harper) of 28 years, and his sister Carol Voth. Bob has a stepson Dan Andrews (Nancy) and stepdaughter Dee Andrews (Wayne) and three grandchildren Brie, Dustin and Henry, and two great-grandchildren Mitchell and Meadow. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PASSFIELD MORTUARY SERVICES INC 905 682 0474. There will be a memorial at Westburne Alliance Church at 237 Rykert St., St. Catharines, at 11 a.m. on February 1, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rankin Cancer Run or the Alzheimer Society of Niagara if desired. On-line condolences may be made at www.passfieldmortuary.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 16, 2020