It is with heavy hearts our family announces the passing of Robert (BOB) on June 18th, 2020 at the age of 89. He is survived by his children, Kim (Rob) Konig, Sam (Pearl) Hughes, and Mark (Sherree) Hughes. His memory will live on in the hearts of his grandchildren Shardai, Katrina, Adam, Leah, Jack and Lola. Bob is predeceased by and will be reunited with dear wife Annette (2017) and grandson Jake Hughes (2012). Cremation has already taken place and a private family graveside service is planned for a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Welland and District Humane Society. Arrangements entrusted to Pleasantview Funeral Home 905-892-1699. Our family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the staff of Oakwood Park Lodge for their care and compassion. Online condolences www.pleasantviewcemetary.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 19, 2020.