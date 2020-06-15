Robert Allan "Bob" WATTS
It is with heavy hearts, that we announce the sudden passing of Robert 'Bob' Allan Watts on June 8, 2020 at the St. Catharines Hospital. Born in Thorold, Ontario July 16, 1940 at Maple Hurst Hospital to Elsie and Walter Watts, Bob went on to graduate from Thorold High School and worked 40 years at GM plant 2. Bob was dedicated to his work and passionate about music, singing, fishing, golf and gardening. Bob spent much time trying to be a loving, supportive father and grandfather. Predeceased by his parents, Elsie and Walter, his loving wife Linda and his daughter Christine Watts. Bob is survived by his loving brother Don, sisters Betty, Doreen and Margaret, as well as his loving daughters Wendy, Cindy, Barbara and stepson Todd. Bob's grandchildren, John, Mike, Steve, Katie, Eric, Ashley, Sammi and Caleigh held a special place in his heart. His many nieces and nephews will miss him dearly. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of Bob's life will take place mid summer. We love you dad, always have, always will. Rest in peace. Wendy, Cindy and Barb.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 15, 2020.
