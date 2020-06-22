Robert Andrew Eggleton
It is with great sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Robert Eggleton on June 18, 2020 at the age of 40 years. Beloved son of Sharon Eggleton and the late Bob Eggleton. Dear brother of Sheri and her husband Sonny Tutti. Robert will be fondly remembered by many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and co-workers. He will be missed by his feline friend Sammie. Predeceased by his grandparents George and Gladys MacPherson and Norman and Laura Eggleton. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the H.L. Cudney Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street, Welland. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
