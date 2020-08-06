Robert ANNAND

Passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family, on Monday August 3, 2020 at 79 years of age. Beloved husband of Julia (nee Billard) for 53 years. Cherished father of Pamela (Jason) Wolfer and James (Mia). Loving grandfather of Tyler, Isabella, McKayla and Jordyn. Dear brother of Diane (Bill) Trew and brother-in-law of Diane Annand. Robert will be lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Predeceased by his parents George and Jenny Annand, step-mother Doris, and brother George. Cremation has taken place. Funeral Service will be held at the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold on Monday, August 10th at 11:00 a.m. (Visitation 10:00-11:00 a.m) Interment to follow. (Face masks and social distancing required) If so desired, donations to the Walker Family Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family.



