Passed away peacefully with his loving family gathered by his side, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the age of 91. Robert, affectionately known by those who loved him as Bob was predeceased in 2018 by his beloved wife Jackie Notarfranco (nee Gillard) of 57 years. Loving father of Joyce Ann Notarfranco, Rhonda Notarfranco, and Kim Notarfranco (Jerry Vander Veen). Cherished grandfather who was adored by Josh, Cam, Adriaan and Sofie who all brought joy to his heart. Dear brother of the late Nora Christopher. Fondly remembered by his nieces Gail Gregg and Coleen Pattrick (Brian). Bob was a passionate educator and teacher for many years at Stamford Collegiate. He was a long-time representative for OSSTF and was a founding member of Niagara Peninsula Amateur Radio Club. Bob will be remembered for sharing his expertise in technology and communication. He will be remembered most for his steadfast love and devotion to his family. The family will receive friends at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St., on Friday from 6 to 8 pm and Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. A service to celebrate his life will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 2 pm. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the or Heart Niagara. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 27, 2020