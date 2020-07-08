It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bob at the age of 89, at Garden City Manor on Tuesday July 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Jean (nee Patterson) for 31 wonderful years. Loving father of Wendy (Tom), Brian (Marcia), Cheryl (Richard), Brent (Diane) and the late Russell. Proud Grandpa of Sean, Jessica, Ryan, Mitch (Spring), Brad (Marsy), Warren, James, Matt and two great-grandchildren; Giuliano and Angelica. He will be fondly remembered by extended family and many friends. Bob was born and raised in Merriton, where his father was the barber. He worked at the Paper Mill, Scotia Bank, and for many years, worked for St. Catharines Park and Recreation. Bob was affiliated with Ontario parks, and judged Communities in Bloom. He was an avid golfer, bridge player, stamp collector and seasoned traveler, spending many winters in his Florida home. Bob had a great sense of humour and quick wit, he was not one to turn down an opportunity to be the master of ceremonies for any function. Bob's faith was very important to him and was a member of Silver Spire United Church. As per Bob's wishes, cremation has taken place and due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of his life will take place at a later date at Silver Spire United Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to Silver Spire United Church, or a charity of choice
, would be appreciated. Jean and family would like to thank the staff at Garden City Manor for taking good care of Bob during his short stay. Online tributes may be shared at www.HulseandEnglish.com
.