MacDonald, Robert (Bob) Austin It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Robert (Bob) MacDonald from his battle with cancer, peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020 with his wife by his side at the St. Catharines General Hospital, he was 76 years of age. He leaves behind his wife Vivian of 56 years, his son Stephen (Carley), daughter Carole (Victor), 4 wonderful grandchildren Robert, Micheal, Shawn, Heather, his family from Nova Scotia; mother Ruby, his siblings Doug (Connie), Juanita, Sheila and Ken (Beth). Bob worked for the Town of Oakville for 35 years before retiring. He played lead guitar at the Canadian Corp Thorold every Saturday afternoon for open mic. We all love and miss you and know you are looking down upon us with all your musical friends having the biggest jam session of your life. Play on Dad. In honouring Bob's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family gathering was held. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to St. George's Anglican Church will be appreciated. Please share your condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 27, 2020.