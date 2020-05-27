Robert Austin (Bob) MacDonald
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MacDonald, Robert (Bob) Austin It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Robert (Bob) MacDonald from his battle with cancer, peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020 with his wife by his side at the St. Catharines General Hospital, he was 76 years of age. He leaves behind his wife Vivian of 56 years, his son Stephen (Carley), daughter Carole (Victor), 4 wonderful grandchildren Robert, Micheal, Shawn, Heather, his family from Nova Scotia; mother Ruby, his siblings Doug (Connie), Juanita, Sheila and Ken (Beth). Bob worked for the Town of Oakville for 35 years before retiring. He played lead guitar at the Canadian Corp Thorold every Saturday afternoon for open mic. We all love and miss you and know you are looking down upon us with all your musical friends having the biggest jam session of your life. Play on Dad. In honouring Bob's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family gathering was held. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to St. George's Anglican Church will be appreciated. Please share your condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pleasantview Memorial Gardens - Fonthill
2250 Hwy 20
Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
(905) 892-2611
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved