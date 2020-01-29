|
Peacefully on January 27, 2020 in his 95th year. Dearly loved husband of Annie for 66 years. Proud father of Paul (Terry), Murray (Pam) and Colin (Elaine). Loving "Papa" of seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Bob is predeceased by his sisters Irene (Stan) and Ruth (Jerry) and brother Cliff (Marj). Uncle Bob will be dearly missed by his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, epsecially Allan, Mabel, Adelle, Fred, Linda, and Phillip. Bob owned and operated Drummond Sunoco for 36 years which is still operated by the family. He was a member of the Myrtle Masonic Lodge for 70 years. Bob was an honourable and true gentle man. A family graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 1st at 10:30 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery where guests may meet at the main gates located on Stanley Avenue at the top of Maple Street. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Niagara Region or Meals on Wheels Niagara. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 29, 2020