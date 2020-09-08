With heavy hearts we announce the passing on Saturday, September 5, 2020, of Robert Bowen, aged 86 years, of Jordan. Beloved husband of Dorothy and loving father of Janice and Ron Schmidt and Kathleen and Gary St. Hilaire. Grandfather of Cindy, Craig and Amanda, Shauna and Erik, Kristyn and Tomas, Rachel and Colton. Great grandfather of Sophie and Kayleigh. Also survived by his sister Elizabeth. The family will receive friends at the Vineland Chapel of Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King St., on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 6 - 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 10 at 11 a.m. in St. John's Cemetery, Jordan. Due to Covid restrictions, masks will be required, and all physical distancing rules will apply. If desired, memorial donations to Steve Ludzik Centre for Parkinsons at Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital or to St. John's Anglican Church would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca