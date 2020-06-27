Robert BLACKBEARD

Born July 15, 1934; died June 21, 2020 Loving and devoted husband to Nancy (37 years). Predeceased by his son Bobby; stepfather to Wendy (Jack), David (Dianne), Jennifer (Joe), and Richard. Beloved grandfather and great-grandfather. Lifelong friend to Luella Iseppon. From a young age, Bob was a fighter and a champion of the underdog. Leaving school before finishing Grade 8 to work at his father's garage, he became a self-taught jack of all trades, building an incredible life working many different jobs and running many businesses, though not always successfully. Bob once said with deep pride and his big laugh: "I bet I've lost more money in my life than most people have made." Through his love of reading and debate Bob became an anarchist and remained one to the very end. He was a contrarian (the best way to get him to do something was to tell him he had to do the opposite), and always looked forward to a good debate. He was a union organizer with a lifelong affiliation with the labour movement and the NDP, helping others achieve what they deserved through an incredible ability to turn ideas into action. He gave much effort to helping others: rooms to the homeless, employment to the unemployed, and often exchanging the skills and experience of a struggling individual for a roof over their head in one of his properties. He related best to people who lacked social power and accepted or rejected a person because of what they thought, and how they treated others. Bob wanted people to embrace their own personal power and fight back in their own way - always fight back! And while boisterous and opinionated (arguing was his favourite past time), his actions and presence were the best motivation. Whether it was in his father's garage; in the belly of a Great Lakes cargo ship; underground in a mine; running his laundromat and pool hall in Welland's Crowland neighbourhood; as a home renovator and landlord; or as an auctioneer, Bob played by his own rules. He would do anything for, and give anything to, those he cared about. He was loved by many and will be missed by more. As Bob's loyal friend Luella Iseppon says: "If we all had a good friend like Bob Blackbeard in our life, we could count ourselves lucky indeed." A celebration of life will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Hope Centre in Welland would be preferred. https://www.thehopecentre.net/donate-today Arrangements entrusted to the care of JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Home, 19 Young Street, Welland. Please share your condolences and memories at www.jjpatterson.ca
