Robert Bruce ADAM
It is with sadness in our hearts that we announce the passing of "Bob", on Monday July 27, 2020 in his 72nd year. Beloved husband and best friend of the late Beatrice "Bea" (2018). Cherished father to Dean Adam (Michelle Whiteley), Donald (Colleen) Adam and the late Denise Allan (2004). Special Grandfather to Landon, Joshua, Caitlyn, Duncan, Jessica and step-granddaughter Zoe. Bob will be sadly missed by his immediate family, extended family and friends. In keeping with Bob's wishes cremation has taken place. Interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Niagara Falls. Arrangements entrusted to PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME 905-892-1699. You are invited to share valued memories and condolences on-line at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 30, 2020.
