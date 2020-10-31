1/1
Robert Bruce WEAVER
{ "" }
May 14, 1936 - October 29, 2020 Passed away suddenly and peacefully at home at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Ann (nee Brunning) for over 62 years. Beloved father of Jacob (Deborah), Mary Ann (Mark), Julie, Bob (Lise-Anne) and Joe (Kathy); cherished "Pa" to Joe, Nick, Kate, Mark, Nelly, Jane, Robert, Carl, William and Abbey; great-grandfather to Sadie. Robert was employed at Bell Canada for over 30 years and after retiring enjoyed many good years with his family and friends. He was also a lifelong member of the Willoughby Volunteer Fire Department, joining at the age of 15. Flowers respectfully declined. Donations can be made to St. Joseph's Cemetery, Stevensville. Funeral arrangements are being made but will be limited to immediate family members due to Covid-19.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
