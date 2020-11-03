1947- 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Robert "Bob" Obee announce his passing on Friday, October 30, 2020 in his 74th year. Bob was called Home to be with the love of his life, Jeanette of 49 years, who passed away in May 2020. Bob will be missed by his children Sean, Kristine (Leo), Grandchildren William and Sofia, late parents Charles and Anne, Sister Donna, mother-in-law Simone, sister-in-law Carol (Bob), brother-in-law David (Marg) as well as his nieces and nephews. Bob enjoyed being outside and doing yard work and working on his vehicles. He took great pride in his cars and lawn. Bob had the biggest heart and was truly devoted to his family. He will be so dearly missed, but may he Rest in Peace with Jeanette. As per Bob's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PASSFIELD MORTUARY SERVICES INC. (905) 682 0474. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by his family. On-line condolences may be made at www.passfieldmortuary.ca