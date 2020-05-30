Robert Daniel (Bob) HEDDEN
1932-05-29 - 2020-04-06
It is with great sadness that we share news of the passing of Robert (Bob) Daniel Hedden on Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Port Colborne General Hospital. Predeceased by his loving wife Verla and cherished daughter Catharine (Rael) Brideau. Survived by his adoring children Robin (Barry) Robertson, Michael, John and Kelly (Micheal) Belich. Cherished grampa/papa to Melissa (Don) Austin, James (Kristen) Robertson, Nathan (Amanda), Michael (Kaley), Natasha (Julius), Linnea, Dane and Adriana Belich. Bob will be missed by his ten great-grandchildren as well as his siblings Earl (Janet), Don (Rollie), Ray (Rosemary), Patricia (Bob) as well as his brother and sister who have gone before him, George (Martha) and Jacqueline. Bob was a long-time employee of General Motors. He had a passion for sports and could often be seen around town either coaching or providing First Aid as a Trainer to many teams. Cremation has taken place. Service arrangements will be shared once social distancing rules permit. In Bob's memory donations to Heart & Stroke, Kidney Foundation & Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by his Family. In honouring Bob's wishes cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
