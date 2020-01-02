|
1971-2019 It is with broken hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Robert "Douce" Doucet on December 30, 2019 at the age of 48. Devoted husband and soulmate of Alanna Doucet. Cherished dad of Alisha Lacroix (Keith) and Lindsay Doucet (Donavan). He is the "Best Papa" to his grandchildren; Christina, Emily and Eric. Robert also leaves behind his sisters; Linda Stankowski (Les), Annette, Nancy, Diane and Lise, his sister-in-law Agnes King and brother-in-law Len Sidlar plus many nieces and nephews and close friends. Predeceased by his parents Adrien and Lucy Doucet and his beloved furbaby; Bandit (aka Booboo). Robert was an avid sports fan (go Habs go). Rob enjoyed playing ball hockey and spending time with family and friends in the outdoors (man cave). Rob was known for his big smile and positive outlook on life. He will be greatly missed by many lives he touched. The family will receive relatives and friends at the WELLAND FUNERAL HOME 827 East Main Street, Welland on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 11 a.m. until service time at 2 p.m. Cremation will follow. A private burial will take place at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Welland & District Humane Society can be made online at www.wellandspca.com For online condolences; please visit www.wellandfuneralhome.com