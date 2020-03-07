|
Peacefully at Hospice Niagara with his family by his side on Thursday March 5, 2020 in his 78th year. Beloved husband of Margaret " Peggy" for 45 years. Loving father of Heather Reilly and Bryan Reilly. Bob will be missed by his sisters Catherine Winterbottom (Ron), and Marina Schenk and brother-in-law Bill Weerheim. He is predeceased by his brother James, sisters Margaret Weerheim, Robina Smith and brother-in-law Larry Smith. Bob was a Past President of the Port Dalhousie & Grantham Lions Clubs, very involved in the Lions Eye Care, Coach for the St. Catharines Rowing Club and retired from FACS after 39 years of service. The family would especially like to thank the caring and compassionate staff of Hospice Niagara. At Bob's request, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, the family requests that any donation be directed to Hospice Niagara. Online condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca. BUTLER (905)646-6322. He was a great dad and husband, he will be missed.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 7, 2020