Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Hamilton General Hospital in his 88th year. Much loved husband of Yvonne, cherished father of Aaron (Betty) Eaton and Sylvia (Michael) Eaton and dear step father of Rachelle (Marc) Deschamps, Anita Tanguay and Amy (Bryan) Creighton. His step grandchildren held a special place in Bob's heart. He will be missed by his brother William "Bill" (late Patricia), sister Sandy Eaton and dear cousins Bryan and Gail Harper. Predeceased by his loving first wife Nina Marie Eaton, brother Eric (Heather) and sister Gail Stremele. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place with arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. There will be a graveside service at Maple Lawn Cemetery at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Crystal Ridge Church. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 5, 2020.