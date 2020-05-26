Robert Eckhardt, 64, of Welland has passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Thursday, May 21, 2020 surrounded by the love of his wife and children. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Jocelyne, his children, Matthew Eckhardt (Hayley) and Krista Eckhardt (Jeremy) and his step sons, Robert (Alannah), Paul (Meaghan) and his four step-grandchildren. Also survived by his brothers Douglas (Judy), Peter (Patsy) Ken (Lois) and his sister Carol (Colin) Kiddle . In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place with arrangements through Welland Funeral Home. Robert's family will have a private memorial at a later date. If desired donations in memory of Robert can be made to the Easter Seals Association For online condolences and donations please go to our website at www.wellandfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 26, 2020.