Passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus at The Village of Sandalwood Park in Brampton, ON, on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn (2016) for 55 years. Loving father of Rebecca Boucher (Dan). Cherished Poppy of Daniel, Dominique (Martin) and Rachel all of Brampton, ON. Caring brother of Jim (the late Donna) Evans and the late Lawrence (the late Brigitte) Evans. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Bob enjoyed in his spare time reading his bible and collecting photos of steam trains, tractors and vintage cars. Under current conditions, laws have been set in place that regulate the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home. Preference will be given to those who have received an invitation. All visitors must wear a face mask and practice physical distancing. Visit thebao.ca
or call Morse & Son Funeral Home for further information. The family will receive friends at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. on Saturday from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. A service to celebrate Bob's life will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel. As per Bob and Evelyn's wishes cremation will follow with a private family interment in Fairview Cemetery, at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Crossroads Christian Communications. Memories, photos and condolences can be shared at www.morseandson.com