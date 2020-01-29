|
|
Motor Bob has worked on his last carburetor. Bob passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020 at the St. Catharines General Hospital at the age of 70. He will be missed by his beloved wife Linda. He will be missed by his children, Robert, Jennine and their families. Bob will be remembered by Linda's children, Beth-Anne, Trevor and their families. He is survived by many extended family members and many friends and an abundant of friends within the racing community. Think of Bob every time you hear the roar of the engines and see the checkered flag. Have a smile when you hear a country song knowing he will be singing along because he knew them all. As per Bob's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PASSFIELD MORTUARY SERVICES (905) 682-0474. If desired, donations in remembrance of Bob may be made to the Ronald McDonald House - Hamilton. Online condolences may be made at www.passfieldmortuary.ca "Rest in peace my love"
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 29, 2020